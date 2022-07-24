Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners due to soreness in his right hand, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old was activated from the injured list Thursday and started the previous three games, but he's being held out Sunday due to lingering soreness in his right hand. Alvarez is likely to continue having his workload managed since he can't fully get past the hand injury, though it has yet to affect his effectiveness given he's posted a 1.105 OPS in July.