Alvarez (neck) remains out of the Astros' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It's the second straight game he'll sit out with a neck injury which has been bothering him for the last week or so. A stint on the injured list for Alvarez hasn't been ruled out, although there's also been no indication to this point that that's where it's headed. Corey Julks is in left field and David Hensley is at designated hitter Tuesday.