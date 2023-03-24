Alvarez went 0-for-3 in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Alvarez took his first at-bats of the exhibition season after dealing with a hand injury for much of camp. While he was hitless, he managed to make loud contact on a few balls that traveled deep to center field. Most importantly, Alvarez made it out of the game healthy and will turn his focus toward Opening Day.

