Alvarez (oblique) took batting practice in the cage Sunday and swung at 60 percent intensity, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It's the first time the 26-year-old has taken batting practice since he suffered the oblique strain June 8, but he still has significant work to do in his rehab program before returning from the injured list. Alvarez is without a clear timetable for his return, but an activation in mid-July seems feasible if he can avoid any setbacks.