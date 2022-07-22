Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Alvarez was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter after being activated from the injured list earlier Thursday. He took Domingo German yard in the first inning and also drove in two with a double in the second frame. It doesn't appear that the hand injury that forced Alvarez to miss the team's previous seven games will hamper his performance moving forward. For the season, he owns an excellent .309/.408/.665 line with 27 home runs, 59 runs scored and 63 RBI across 321 plate appearances.