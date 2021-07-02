Alvarez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 win over Cleveland.

After the Astros were swept by the Orioles to start the week, Houston's offense was dormant through the first three innings before Alvarez crushed a J.C. Mejia sinker for a 446-foot homer that left the bat at 116.4 mph. That ignited a comeback that included homers from Jose Altuve (grand slam) and Michael Brantley. Alvarez is batting .300/.370/.531 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI over 292 plate appearances.