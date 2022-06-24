Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.
Alvarez went deep in the third inning to give the Astros a 6-3 lead, though it wasn't quite enough in the end. With four homers in three games since he returned from a minor hand injury, the 24-year-old is pounding the ball once again and showing no signs of slowing down in the middle of the campaign. He's up to 22 long balls, 54 RBI, 46 runs scored, eight doubles and a .317/.406/.665 slash line in 62 contests overall.
