Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Guardians.

Alvarez delivered an RBI single in the fifth inning and came around to score in the same frame. He's hit just .167 across his last 10 games but has still driven in four and scored five runs in that span. Overall, Alvarez has maintained a 164 wRC+ with 12 home runs, 26 runs scored and 25 RBI across 159 plate appearances.