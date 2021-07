Alvarez went 3-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, five RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over Oakland.

Fresh off the paternity list, Alvarez showed off his "dad" strength Tuesday, clobbering a first-inning two-run homer, then a three-run job in the fifth. The second blast tied the game after Houston had fallen behind early. The slugging DH/outfielder has produced seven homers and 18 RBI over the last 12 games.