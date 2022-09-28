Alvarez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks with left ankle discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez hit a single and rolled his ankle while running to first base during the opening frame, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter during the fifth inning after initially staying in the game. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the slugger could be held out of the lineup Wednesday regardless, especially with the Astros having a scheduled day off Thursday.