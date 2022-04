Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Making his first appearance since April 10 after landing on the COVID-19 list, Alvarez wasted no time making an impact, crushing a two-run homer in the first inning off Michael Lorenzen. He later singled and scored in the fourth before hammering another two-run shot in the seventh. The lefty slugger hadn't gone deep since Opening Day and he's now slashing .263/.364/.789 with six RBI.