Alvarez (oblique) was spotted taking part in running drills in the outfield Monday, but he wasn't activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Astros' series opener versus the Rangers, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

According to Rome, general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that the Astros planned to have Alvarez back in the lineup for Monday's series opener following a successful three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land over the weekend, but the big club will delay any roster move for at least one more day. Manager Dusty Baker didn't shed much light on the situation when asked Monday, making it difficult to discern whether Alvarez wasn't activated for the series opener as a matter of precaution or because his oblique is acting up again. After Monday, the Astros will play just five more games this week, so fantasy managers in weekly leagues who were planning on including Alvarez in active lineups may be best off keeping him on the bench or in a reserve spot while his status is uncertain.