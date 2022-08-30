site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-yordan-alvarez-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Alvarez (hand) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Left hand soreness is sidelining Alvarez for the second straight game, and it's unclear how soon he'll be re-entering the lineup. J.J. Matajevic is the designated hitter Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read