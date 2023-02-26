Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Alvarez (hand) has yet to start swinging a bat, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old was plagued by soreness in both his hands last season and continues to have issues with his left hand early in spring training. It's unclear when Alvarez is expected to be cleared for swings, and he'll likely need at least a couple days of using a bat before being cleared for game action.