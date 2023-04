Alvarez (neck) is out of the lineup again Friday versus the Phillies, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez hasn't appeared in a game since last Sunday due to a lingering neck injury, but the fact that the Astros have yet to place him on the IL suggests that there have been recent signs of progress. Rylan Bannon will serve as the DH and bat eighth Friday in the series opener of this World Series rematch with Philadelphia. Corey Julks is in left field and hitting sixth.