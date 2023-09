Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

Alvarez's homer was his third in the last four games and his 31st of the year. The slugger's blast went to deep center field to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. He's up to a .293/.409/.591 slash line with 97 RBI, 76 runs scored and 24 doubles through 111 contests this season.