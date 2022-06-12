Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Marlins.

Alvarez delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Through 10 games in June, the designated hitter has already posted five three-hit efforts, picking right up where he left off after ending May strong. The 24-year-old is up to a .311/.402/.628 slash line with 17 home runs, 41 RBI, 38 runs scored, seven doubles and two triples through 54 contests. His 1.030 OPS is just 37 points shy of his career-best mark from his rookie year, though it remains to be seen if he can push it even higher in 2022.