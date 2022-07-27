Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Athletics.

Alvarez started his second consecutive game since missing Sunday's contest due to a nagging hand injury. He played a role in the team's fourth-inning rally with an RBI double prior to coming around to score. Alvarez may sit a bit more often if his hand continues to bother him, but it hasn't affected his performance as he's hit five home runs while tallying 10 RBI and 14 runs scored across 14 games in July.