Alvarez said that he is 100 percent healthy heading into the 2025 season, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Alvarez disclosed that he injured his right knee toward the end of the 2024 season. He originally thought he might need surgery to correct the issue, though he ultimately rested and is now fully recovered. Alvarez reports that he is ready to hit and field for the start of spring training.