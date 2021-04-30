Alvarez (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will start Friday at Tampa Bay, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old missed the past two games while on the COVID-19 IL, but he'll return to the lineup for Friday's contest. Alvarez has a .309/.355/.529 slash line with two home runs, seven doubles, 14 RBI and 10 runs through 18 games this season, and he'll attempt to pick up where he left off following the brief absence.
