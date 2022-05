Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Alvarez singled and scored as part of the Astros' five-run rally in the first inning and extended the lead to six with a solo shot in the top of the third inning. He's riding a streak of three consecutive multi-hit games and now has 11 homers on the season to go along with a .280/.381/.640 slash line.