Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez (hand) will do some hitting Sunday for the first time since landing on the injured list a week ago, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez's inflamed right hand will prevent him from partaking in All-Star festivities during the upcoming week, so rather than heading to Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic, the 25-year-old slugger will remain in Houston to receive treatment. Baker said that he's hopeful to have Alvarez available for the Astros' doubleheader with the Yankees on Thursday to open the team's second-half slate, but Alvarez's availability for either contest will hinge on how his hand responds to hitting activities over the next few days.