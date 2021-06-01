Manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez (wrist) will rejoin the Houston lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston's lineup likely won't be formally released until a few hours prior to Tuesday's 8:10 p.m. ET opening pitch, but Alvarez will presumably slot back into the starting nine as the Astros' designated hitter. The 23-year-old had been held out of action for five consecutive games with a sore right wrist, but he looks like he'll avoid a stint on the injured list.