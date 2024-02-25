Manager Joe Espada said Sunday that he plans to bat Alvarez second this season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez mostly hit out of the No. 3 hole last season and also has plenty of appearances as Houston's cleanup hitter, but the new skipper wants to move him up the lineup. The change shouldn't significantly alter the slugger's run production but will lead to more plate appearances over the course of a full season.
