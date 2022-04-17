Alvarez (illness) said he expects to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to play Monday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez has been sidelined the past few days due to the COVID-19 protocols, but he rejoined the team Saturday and should be back on the field for Monday's contest. The 24-year-old apparently dealt with a fever four consecutive days, though he's now apparently recovered and on the cusp of returning to action.