Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, manager Dusty Baker said he elected to give Alvarez the day off since the 23-year-old had looked "a little bit lost" at the plate of late. In 21 at-bats over his last five games, Alvarez has produced only three hits while striking out eight times. Michael Brantley will serve as the designated hitter in place of Alvarez, while Chas McCormick picks up a start at Brantley's usual spot in left field.