Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, another RBI and a walk during Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Alvarez extended Houston's lead by mashing a 420-footer against Matt Andriese in the fourth inning. He tacked on another RBI after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second. It was the eighth long ball of the year for the 23-year-old, who has mainly seen time as the designated hitter for the Astros. Overall, he sports a solid slash line of .295/.342/.508 across 48 games.