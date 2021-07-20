Alvarez suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's game against the Indians, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
According to manager Dusty Baker, Alvarez suffered the injury on his double in the seventh inning, though it's unclear if it'll force him to miss any time. The team is set to re-evaluate the slugger Tuesday morning to determine his availability moving forward. "If I wake up and feel good like I do right now, I'll have a chance to play tomorrow," stated Alvarez on Monday night, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.