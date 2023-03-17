Alvarez (hand) will take batting practice on the field Friday for the first time this spring, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez has been hitting in the batting cage without issue for several days and is ready to test things out on the field. Assuming things go well, Alvarez should be ready to play in games soon. There's been no indication from the Astros yet that Alvarez could be in danger of not being ready for Opening Day, but we're certainly working with a tight window here.