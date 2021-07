Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run in an 8-6 win against the Mariners on Tuesday.

Alvarez connected on a 423-foot homer to right in the first to open the game's scoring, singled and scored in the fifth and singled in the sixth for his first three-hit game since June 18. The designated hitter has been hot of late, going 6-for-14 with three walks over his last four games.