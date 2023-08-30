Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Sox.

Alvarez went back-to-back with Alex Bregman in the first inning Tuesday, staking Houston to an early 2-0 lead. The 26-year-old Alvarez has logged multiple hits in each of his last four games -- he's gone 11-for-20 (.550) with two homers and a 1.609 OPS in that span, boosting his slash line to .293/.397/.576 with 23 homers, 77 RBI and 61 runs scored through 373 plate appearances in another impressive campaign.