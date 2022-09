Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Alvarez was held out of the lineup Wednesday, likely due to lingering soreness in his hand. However, he returned to the lineup in strong form and delivered an RBI double in the third inning. Alvarez is now riding a six-game hitting streak during which he's hit .450 with three RBI and seven runs scored. For the campaign, he's hitting .295/.403/.598 across 494 plate appearances.