Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Alvarez took Paul Blackburn deep in the first inning to give the Astros an early 1-0 lead before later launching another solo shot in the eighth frame off A.J. Puk. He now has 14 homers on the season and the two long balls ended a 10-game homerless streak for the slugger. Alvarez has notched three multi-hit games over his last four contests, raising his batting average from .246 to .260 over that stretch.