Astros general manager Dana Brown said Thursday that Alvarez will not be an everyday player at the beginning of the season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez is pain-free and in the lineup Opening Day, but his nagging left hand issue limited him to just two Grapefruit League games this spring. This is more about just easing him back into action to be cautious. He's playing left field against the White Sox on Thursday.