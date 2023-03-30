Astros general manager Dana Brown said Thursday that Alvarez will not be an everyday player at the beginning of the season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez is pain-free and in the lineup Opening Day, but his nagging left hand issue limited him to just two Grapefruit League games this spring. This is more about just easing him back into action to be cautious. He's playing left field against the White Sox on Thursday.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scheduled to play nine innings•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Hitless in spring debut•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: In LF for spring debut Thursday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Poised for spring debut Thursday•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Could play next week•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Taking on-field batting practice•