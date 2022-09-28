Manager Dusty Baker said X-rays on Alvarez's left ankle came back negative after the slugger exited Tuesday's win over the win over the Diamondbacks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He appears to have avoided a serious injury after rolling his ankle while running the bases Tuesday, and Baker hopes Alvarez will "be ready in a couple of days." The 25-year-old shouldn't be expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus Arizona, and he'll then have Thursday's scheduled off day to rest up ahead Friday's series opener against Tampa Bay.