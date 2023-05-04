The Athletics selected Pruitt's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Pruitt earned a promotion with a 2.30 ERA and 16:5 K:BB across 15.2 frames with Vegas. The veteran right-hander appeared in 39 games for Oakland last season, posting a 4.23 ERA. He'll likely fill a multi-inning relief role.
