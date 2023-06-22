Pruitt (1-5) took the loss and was charged with a blown save Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits over one inning. He didn't issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Pruitt was entrusted with protecting a one-run lead when he entered in the eighth, but after inducing an inning-opening groundout from Gabriel Arias, Pruitt allowed the next three hitters to reach safely, capped off by a Steven Kwan two-run double that was augmented by a Ramon Laureano throwing error. The veteran right-hander has now allowed an earned run in three of his last five appearances, with each of those instances resulting in a loss.