Pruitt fired a perfect eighth inning in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday, recording a strikeout.
The right-hander got through his perfect frame on just 13 pitches, bouncing back from an ugly appearance Tuesday when he gave up four earned runs on four hits, including three home runs, in just one-third of an inning. Pruitt has given up four runs on two occasions overall in June, but he hasn't been scored upon in the 7.2 innings covering his other six appearances during the month.
