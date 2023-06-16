Pruitt (1-4) took the loss against the Rays on Thursday, allowing an earned run on three hits over 2.1 innings during which he didn't record any strikeouts.

Pruitt's line implies he didn't exactly earn a loss, with the right-hander eating up some valuable innings effectively and hammering 24 of his 34 pitches in for strikes. However, the 33-year-old made one mistake, an eighth-inning curveball that Luke Raley took 410 feet to center for a go-ahead home run that proved to be the difference in the game. The stumble notwithstanding, Pruitt has largely been a reliable multi-inning option for manager Mark Kotsay of late, pitching to a 2.57 ERA over the 14 frames covering his last 10 appearances despite a 1-3 record in that span.