Pruitt will serve as Oakland's opening pitcher in Saturday's game agains the Twins.

Pruitt will most likely cover anywhere from 1-to-3 innings prior to turning the game over to Hogan Harris, who had been in line to start Saturday before the Athletics made the late decision to deploy him behind an opener. Over his previous four assignments as an opener this season, Pruitt has allowed six earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out two over 6.2 innings.