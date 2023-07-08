Pruitt will start Saturday's game against the Red Sox on short notice after Paul Blackburn was scratched due to illness.
Pruitt has been used as an opener three times this season but hasn't thrown more than three innings in any appearance. He reached that mark just three days ago as the opener in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, so he's unlikely to be fresh enough to pitch particularly deep into Saturday's contest.
