Basso (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Basso has been sidelined all season with a left shoulder strain and made just two appearances during spring training before the injury, so it will take time for him to build back up. There are spots in the Athletics' rotation to be had, however, so Basso could grab one if he pitches well and gets sufficiently stretched out.