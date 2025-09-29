Basso (1-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings against Kansas City. He recorded no strikeouts.

The 27-year-old opened the game Sunday but couldn't find a rhythm, loading the bases before exiting in the second inning with one out and Tyler Ferguson later allowing an inherited runner to score. Basso didn't make his first big-league appearance of the year until Aug. 27 after dealing with a left shoulder strain and beginning with Triple-A Las Vegas. He managed strong results with a 2.31 ERA across 11 outings and 11.2 innings, though a 1.80 WHIP, 4.07 FIP and 6.9 BB/9 suggest trouble beneath the surface.