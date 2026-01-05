Athletics' Brian Serven: Catches on with Athletics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics signed Serven to a minor-league contract Dec. 19.
Serven has slashed .187/.247/.293 in 101 games over parts of three big-league seasons. The 30-year-old collected a .648 OPS over 62 contests at Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization in 2025. Serven will give the Athletics some experienced catching depth at Triple-A Las Vegas.
