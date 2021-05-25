Bedrosian fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Mariners on Monday, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout.

Bedrosian was highly impressive over his 29-pitch outing, which marked his first appearance for the Athletics after having his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. The right-hander was in need for a fresh start after an utterly forgettable stint with the Reds to open the campaign, and perhaps Monday's outing will be a springboard to success as a middle-relief option.