Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Losing out on playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
The left-handed-hitting Cortes has now started just once in the Athletics' last seven games, with the team facing four lefty starters and three righties during that stretch. The Athletics appear to be prioritizing both JJ Bleday and Colby Thomas over Cortes in the outfield at the moment.
