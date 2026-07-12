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Athletics' Carlos Cortes: On bench Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The left-handed-hitting Cortes will be left on the bench for the third time in four games, with two absences coming against lefty starters and one coming against a righty. After a rough June, Cortes has rebounded to begin July, recording six hits in 18 at-bats to go with a 1:4 BB:K over six games. He should have a pathway to at least a part-time role against right-handed pitching after the Athletics recently sent two key everyday players in Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Zack Gelof (knee) to the injured list.

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