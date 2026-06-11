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Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Pops homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cortes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Cortes clubbed his first homer since May 24 versus the Padres to pull the Athletics within a run in the seventh inning. The outfielder has been seeing steady time in right field against right-handed pitchers, primarily working in a platoon with Colby Thomas while bumping Lawrence Butler into a reserve role. However, Cortes has gone just 4-for-21 (.190) in June after batting .265 in May to gain a foothold in the lineup. Overall, Cortes is hitting .310 with an .890 OPS, six homers, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored and a stolen base across 182 plate appearances, but his consistency has faded a bit. That may not cost him playing time if Brent Rooker (knee) ends up on the injured list, but it could open the door for Butler to get more looks.

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