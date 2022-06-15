site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Pinder isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Pinder is getting a day off after he went 3-for-8 with a double and two strikeouts over the last two games. Luis Barrera will take over in right field and bat eighth Wednesday.
