Pinder (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Pinder was one of several Athletics who landed on the COVID-19 IL last week, but he'll be able to rejoin the club after spending just over a week away from the team. The 30-year-old should serve as the team's primary left fielder now that he's been cleared to return.
